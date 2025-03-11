Transmissões em directo no ClipMyHorse.TV esta semana (10/16 MAR)
Acompanhe de perto as emocionantes competições nacionais e internacionais de hipismo no ClipMyHorse.TV, o principal canal de televisão do mundo equestre. Em baixo terá acesso à programação desta semana, incluindo links diretos para a transmissão de cada concurso ou atividade.
Não perca a oportunidade de vivenciar o melhor do mundo equestre em tempo real!
NACIONAL:
CSN3* Real Club Pineda – Março 2025
INTERNACIONAL:
The Dutch Masters – FEI Dressage World Cup™ 2024-2025 I WEL – s’Hertogenbosch
CDI Real Escuela 2025 (Segunda semana)
Andalucía Sunshine Tour 2025 – Week 6
Spring MET 2025 Tour III Week 1
FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ 2025 of Italy – Montelibretti
CSI2* & CSI5* Coapexpan 2025 (week 2)
World Equestrian Center Ohio Winter Classic #14
HITS Ocala Winter Celebration – IX
CSI**/*/YH Spring tour Azelhof W1
Adequan Global Dressage Festival 10
TerraNova Winter Series V Finale
LEILÕES:
Schockemoehle Online Auction – Young Jumpers
Holsteiner Frühjahrsauktion – 1. Präsentation der Kollektion
Frühjahrs-Offerten – Celler Online-Auktion
KWPN – Eindexamen Springhengsten
Züchtersonntag im Landgestüt Warendorf
CORRIDAS:
