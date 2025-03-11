Transmissões em directo no ClipMyHorse.TV esta semana (10/16 MAR)

Acompanhe de perto as emocionantes competições nacionais e internacionais de hipismo no ClipMyHorse.TV, o principal canal de televisão do mundo equestre. Em baixo terá acesso à programação desta semana, incluindo links diretos para a transmissão de cada concurso ou atividade.

Não perca a oportunidade de vivenciar o melhor do mundo equestre em tempo real!

NACIONAL:

CSN3* Real Club Pineda – Março 2025

INTERNACIONAL:

The Dutch Masters – FEI Dressage World Cup™ 2024-2025 I WEL – s’Hertogenbosch

CDI Real Escuela 2025 (Segunda semana)

Andalucía Sunshine Tour 2025 – Week 6

Spring MET 2025 Tour III Week 1

FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ 2025 of Italy – Montelibretti

CSI2* & CSI5* Coapexpan 2025 (week 2)

WEF Week 10

World Equestrian Center Ohio Winter Classic #14

Ocala Winter Spectacular XI

DESERT CIRCUIT 10

HITS Ocala Winter Celebration – IX

CSI3* Gassin – St-Tropez

CDI3* Ornago – Malaspina

CSI2* Canteleu

CSI**/*/YH Spring tour Azelhof W1

Live Oak International

Adequan Global Dressage Festival 10

TerraNova Winter Series V Finale

Subtop Exloo

LEILÕES:

Schockemoehle Online Auction – Young Jumpers

Holsteiner Frühjahrsauktion – 1. Präsentation der Kollektion

Frühjahrs-Offerten – Celler Online-Auktion

KWPN – Eindexamen Springhengsten

Züchtersonntag im Landgestüt Warendorf

CORRIDAS:

Renntag Dortmund

Quer se inscrever no ClipMyHorse.tv? Aceda ao site AQUI.