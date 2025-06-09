Transmissões em directo no ClipMyHorse.TV esta semana (09 / 15 JUN)
Acompanhe de perto as emocionantes competições nacionais e internacionais de hipismo no ClipMyHorse.TV, o principal canal de televisão do mundo equestre. Em baixo terá acesso à programação desta semana, incluindo links diretos para a transmissão de cada concurso ou atividade.
Não perca a oportunidade de vivenciar o melhor do mundo equestre em tempo real!
NACIONAL:
CSN5* Real Club de Polo Barcelona – LIGA NACIONAL DE SALTOS RFHE 2025
INTERNACIONAL:
FEI Jumping European Championship for Veterans – San Giovanni
Future Champions – FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Youth 2025 – Hagen a.T.W.
CSI5* Spruce Meadows ‘National’
CSI 4* Sentower – STP Riders Series
Longines EEF Series Drammen – CSIO3*, CSIYH1*, CSI*
Longines EEF Series Bratislava – CSIO3*, CSI1*
Circuito Metropolitano de Adiestramiento México – Club Hípico Rancho St Vicent 2025
Sentower Park: Shaping the Future of Equestrian Sport
TRAVERSE CITY SPRING HORSE SHOW II
Split Rock Hunter Jumper Classic II CSI2*
2025 Ocala Summer Series I: CSI2*
The 2025 Aquelle Foresyte Winter Classic inc CSI-W1*
LEILÕES:
Trakehner Breeder’s Market 2025
Qualifikation zum Deutschen Fohlenchampionat – Freigut Garsena
Hybrid Auktion Future Champions – Hof Kasselmann & Schockemöhle
Flanders Foal Auction Sentower
Qualifikation zum Deutschen Fohlenchampionat – Landgestüt Warendorf
CORRIDAS:
Quer se inscrever no ClipMyHorse.tv? Aceda ao site AQUI.