Transmissões em directo no ClipMyHorse.TV esta semana (09 / 15 JUN)

9 Junho, 2025 10:00

Acompanhe de perto as emocionantes competições nacionais e internacionais de hipismo no ClipMyHorse.TV, o principal canal de televisão do mundo equestre. Em baixo terá acesso à programação desta semana, incluindo links diretos para a transmissão de cada concurso ou atividade.

NACIONAL:

PSCJ ANCCE Segovia 2025

CSN5* Real Club de Polo Barcelona – LIGA NACIONAL DE SALTOS RFHE 2025

INTERNACIONAL:

FEI Jumping European Championship for Veterans – San Giovanni

Future Champions – FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Youth 2025 – Hagen a.T.W.

CSI5* Spruce Meadows ‘National’

LONGINES BALVE OPTIMUM

CSI 4* Sentower – STP Riders Series

Longines EEF Series Drammen – CSIO3*, CSIYH1*, CSI*

Longines EEF Series Bratislava – CSIO3*, CSI1*

CSI2* Matosinhos junho 2025

Circuito Metropolitano de Adiestramiento México – Club Hípico Rancho St Vicent 2025

Sentower Park: Shaping the Future of Equestrian Sport

CSI2* Le Pin

CSI3* Le Pin

CVN/CVI 1* Ermelo

NÜRNBERGER BURG-POKAL 2025

TRAVERSE CITY SPRING HORSE SHOW II

Split Rock Hunter Jumper Classic II CSI2*

2025 Ocala Summer Series I: CSI2*

CVI Krumke

The 2025 Aquelle Foresyte Winter Classic inc CSI-W1*

CSI3* – La Caccia Garda Tour

CSIO Sopot

LEILÕES:

Trakehner Breeder’s Market 2025

Qualifikation zum Deutschen Fohlenchampionat – Freigut Garsena

Holsteiner Pferdetage

Hybrid Auktion Future Champions – Hof Kasselmann & Schockemöhle

Fohlenschau Stade Altes Land

  1. Oldenburger Special Edition mit 37. Elite-Fohlenauktion

Flanders Foal Auction Sentower

Qualifikation zum Deutschen Fohlenchampionat – Landgestüt Warendorf

CORRIDAS:

Renntag Hannover / Köln

Renntag Dresden

