Morreu «Janeiro 6» campeão paralímpico e mundial

Tonight, raise a glass to Janeiro 6 (Rio) who is now frolicking in the sky. ❤️😢 Triple Paralympic Champion, double World Champion and triple European Champion. But what I loved most about him was his personality. He was so cheeky with everyone else but he always looked after me. He taught me so much about trust and mindset, about not trying too hard. Once I mastered that, we flew. He showed the calibre of horse which a grade 1 could form a partnership with. Our PB and world record of 84.75% in the London 2012 freestyle will take some going to beat. What an honour, to share the best moment of my life with my best friend. I’d like to thank @eilbergdressage for recommending him to us and believing that he was “the one”, Ronnie Wilkie and Alan Carr for fundraising for me to buy him (my first horse!), @clivemilkins, @rdasouthbucks and the team behind the team who all enabled us to reach our potential, and @jo_and_janet_at_redbrookfarm who ensured he could keep on helping others in his retirement. Gone, but never ever forgotten. 💞. . . #janeiro6 #rio #paralympicchampion #paradressage #britishdressage #paralympicsgb #goldmedalist #rip #legend #legacy #equestrian #horsesofinstagram #horse #pferde #cheval #paraequestrian #gonebutneverforgotten